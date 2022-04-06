Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

