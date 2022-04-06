Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 804,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.