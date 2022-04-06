Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of BEEM traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 685,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,227. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

