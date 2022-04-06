Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $129.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $524.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $685.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $523.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $619.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. 538,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,511. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

