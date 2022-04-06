Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.97. 91,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,235. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.73.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

