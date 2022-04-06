Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.65 on Friday. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owlet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

