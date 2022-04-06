Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

