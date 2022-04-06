Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.68. 615,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

