Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

