Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Strong Sell

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $408.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTO. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

