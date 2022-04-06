Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Strong Sell

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

