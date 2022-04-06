Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Hold

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Omeros has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.