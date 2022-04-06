Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Hold

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $721.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,947 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

