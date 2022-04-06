Zacks Investment Research Downgrades urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

UGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth $6,394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

