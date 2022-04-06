Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Sell

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.32. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.