Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Sell

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNDT. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CNDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,996. Conduent has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

