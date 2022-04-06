Zacks Investment Research Lowers Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of HUMA opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

