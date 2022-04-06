Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.82. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

