Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $198.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with escalated costs, which were seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In the quarter, Sanderson Farms’ cost of sales increased due to a rise in feed and non-feed costs. The company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices. Also, its SG&A expenses flared up in the quarter. Nevertheless, the company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the quarter, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

