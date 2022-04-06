Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to Hold

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $808.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.76.

NYSE BLK opened at $764.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $754.23 and its 200 day moving average is $846.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock (BLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.