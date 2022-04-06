Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) to “Hold”

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of FXTGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

