Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Buy

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

