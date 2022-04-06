Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to “Buy”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Viant Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

