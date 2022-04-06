Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.
ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.