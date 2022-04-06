Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

