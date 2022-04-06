Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0302 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $1.96 million and $93,835.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00035569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00104259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

