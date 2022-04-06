Zero Market Cap Reaches $340,953.11 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Zero has a total market cap of $340,953.11 and approximately $25.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00372317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00084259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00096015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,266,429 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

