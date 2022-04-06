ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $152,034.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00104628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

