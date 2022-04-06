Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

