Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 2.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,975,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,347,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zomedica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

