ZooKeeper Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $693,997.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.18 or 0.07344904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.02 or 1.00113648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050963 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 127,532,299 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

