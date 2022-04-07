$0.05 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. ironSource has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.