$0.05 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.
ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. ironSource has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
