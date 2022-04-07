-$0.11 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

