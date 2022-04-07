$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

