-$0.16 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 290,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,818. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. American Superconductor has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $19.63.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

