$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PNNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 178,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,034. The company has a market cap of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

