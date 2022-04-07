$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.37. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

KELYA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,501. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $836.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

