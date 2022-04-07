$0.31 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 466,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

