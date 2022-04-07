$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.54. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ERO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,785. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

