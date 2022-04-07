$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.54. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ero Copper.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ero Copper (Get Rating)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.