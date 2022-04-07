$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.57. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.75 on Monday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 56,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

