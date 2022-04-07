$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.53. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

