$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 1,463,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

