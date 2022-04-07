$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.79. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 822,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,971. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $973.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 740,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

