$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. PJT Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.