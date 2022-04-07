-$0.98 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,395. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $348.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

