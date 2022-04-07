$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.