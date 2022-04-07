$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

