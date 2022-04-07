108,117 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

