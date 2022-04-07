10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 7.6%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.02 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 37,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,053,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

