1,133 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $29,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $626.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $616.41 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

