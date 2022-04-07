11,440 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 44,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,921,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

